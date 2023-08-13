Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

Kano State Government Revokes Private School Licenses

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Kano State Government has revoked the operational licenses of all private schools in the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The state government came to the decision after a meeting with all the private school proprietors on Saturday.

According to Special Adviser to the Governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, Alhaji Baba Umar, all private schools are now required to complete new registration forms immediately because the government has initiated the process for the issuance of fresh certificates.

He explained that the action fed into the government’s resolve to ensure that private schools adhered to the prescribed rules of operation in the state.

“Private school proprietors are reminded of their responsibility to pay the 10 per cent tax to the government. This financial commitment always propels advancements in the sector,” he said.

The Special Adviser reassured all stakeholders that he would ensure justice and fairness in overseeing the activities of private schools in the state.

He also gave assurances to the parents, that the utmost priority had been placed on the safety of the students.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Association of Private Schools Owners, Kano State Chapter, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu, commended the government on its intervention, calling it a commendable step to elevate the local education sector.

He urged private school proprietors to collaborate with the government in facilitating the reforms, as they were meant to benefit all stakeholders.
During the meeting, a newly designed software for comprehensive data collection of private and voluntary institutions across Kano was unveiled in addition to distributing registration forms for new school entries for enhanced registration process.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Who will cry when our leaders die? By Martins Oloja
Next article
NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

El-rufai’s Ministerial Rejection: A Tale of Machinations and Reckoning by Sunday Onyemaechi Eze

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The political arena in Nigeria was recently set ablaze...

Tinubu Government Dissolves Advertising Standard Panel Following ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary’ Billboard Controversy

Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has taken the decision to dissolve...

University of Ibadan Adapts to Fuel Price Surge: Three-Day Work Schedule Introduced

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
In response to the sharp increase in fuel pump...

Former Minister Prof Bolaji Akinyemi: Coups Driven by Bad Governance

Yetunde Kolawale -
Prominent Nigerian political scientist and former External Affairs Minister,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

El-rufai’s Ministerial Rejection: A Tale of Machinations and Reckoning by Sunday Onyemaechi Eze

Opinion 0
The political arena in Nigeria was recently set ablaze...

Tinubu Government Dissolves Advertising Standard Panel Following ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary’ Billboard Controversy

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Federal Government has taken the decision to dissolve...

University of Ibadan Adapts to Fuel Price Surge: Three-Day Work Schedule Introduced

Colleges 0
In response to the sharp increase in fuel pump...
Button text
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights