Kano State Government Revokes Private School Licenses

The Kano State Government has revoked the operational licenses of all private schools in the state.

The state government came to the decision after a meeting with all the private school proprietors on Saturday.

According to Special Adviser to the Governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, Alhaji Baba Umar, all private schools are now required to complete new registration forms immediately because the government has initiated the process for the issuance of fresh certificates.

He explained that the action fed into the government’s resolve to ensure that private schools adhered to the prescribed rules of operation in the state.

“Private school proprietors are reminded of their responsibility to pay the 10 per cent tax to the government. This financial commitment always propels advancements in the sector,” he said.

The Special Adviser reassured all stakeholders that he would ensure justice and fairness in overseeing the activities of private schools in the state.

He also gave assurances to the parents, that the utmost priority had been placed on the safety of the students.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Association of Private Schools Owners, Kano State Chapter, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu, commended the government on its intervention, calling it a commendable step to elevate the local education sector.

He urged private school proprietors to collaborate with the government in facilitating the reforms, as they were meant to benefit all stakeholders.

During the meeting, a newly designed software for comprehensive data collection of private and voluntary institutions across Kano was unveiled in addition to distributing registration forms for new school entries for enhanced registration process.