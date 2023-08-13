Menu
Political parties

I warned against ‘Emilokan’ politics, says Tunde Bakare

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, cautioned his congregation about the implications of what he termed “Emilokan” politics. The Yoruba phrase, which translates to ‘It’s my turn,’ gained popularity when President Bola Tinubu used it in his 2023 pre-election campaign. Pastor Bakare, speaking during a State of the Nation address in Ikeja, Lagos, described ’emilokan’ as a form of authoritarianism that could lead to an imperious presidency with dictatorial tendencies, intolerant of dissent.

He recalled his earlier warning in January 2023, titled ‘Bridging the Gap Between Politics and Governance,’ where he predicted that the politics of entitlement and the ’emilokan’ style of politics could result in a presidency veering towards dictatorship. Pastor Bakare’s remarks were in reference to recent events such as the arrest, detention, and prosecution of the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the detention of the former head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS detained Emefiele in June based on suspected new criminal information, which is now the foundation of his ongoing prosecution. The Federal High Court in Lagos has scheduled August 15 to consider Emefiele’s plea to halt his trial by the Federal Government through the DSS. Pastor Bakare expressed concerns about the professionalism and adherence to the rule of law in the actions of the DSS, particularly in relation to the Emefiele case and the invasion of the EFCC premises.

He emphasized that the handling of the Emefiele case sends a message about the President’s stance on the fight against corruption. While acknowledging that if Emefiele is found guilty, he should be prosecuted, Pastor Bakare criticized the selective nature of the anti-corruption efforts, noting that prominent enemies of Nigeria evade similar scrutiny. He added that if Emefiele made errors in managing the country’s monetary affairs, he should not bear the full blame, as his actions would likely have been authorized by the presidency.

Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

