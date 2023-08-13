French Football Star Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG First Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced the reinstatement of the renowned French footballer Kylian Mbappe into their first team. The road to the new Ligue 1 season has been turbulent for reigning champions PSG, as Mbappe was notably absent from coach Luis Enrique’s lineup during the uninspiring goalless draw against Lorient on Saturday.

Amid an ongoing contract dispute that led to weeks of sideline presence, Mbappe observed from the Parc des Princes stands. However, the club’s prized asset has now made a comeback, at least for the time being.

“After productive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has been reintegrated into the first team’s training this morning,” stated PSG in a Sunday release.

In the recent past, Al-Hilal tabled a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for Mbappe, although reports suggest that the striker declined meetings with the team officials.

As the captain of the French national team, Mbappe has opted against extending his PSG contract, allowing him to depart without transfer fees next year. His favored destination for some time has been Real Madrid.

PSG, under Qatari ownership, intends to sell him now to secure a substantial transfer fee. Mbappe initially joined the club in 2017 from Monaco for a record fee of 180 million euros ($198 million).

“The stance is crystal clear. If Kylian wishes to remain, he must commit to a new contract. Permitting the world’s finest player to depart freely is inconceivable,” declared PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi last month.

In recent developments, Mbappe was excluded from training with the first team and partook in just one of PSG’s five warm-up matches. He was also not included in the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea.