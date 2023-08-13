Menu
Search
[tds_menu_login inline="yes" guest_tdicon="td-icon-profile" toggle_txt="My account" logout_tdicon="td-icon-log-out" menu_gh_txt="Get into your account." tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19" f_uh_font_family="653" f_links_font_family="653" f_uf_font_family="653" f_uh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_links_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_uf_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_uh_font_weight="500" f_links_font_weight="500" f_uf_font_weight="500" f_toggle_font_family="653" f_toggle_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_toggle_font_weight="500" ia_space="8" menu_offset_top="15" show_version="" f_gh_font_family="653" f_btn1_font_family="653" f_btn2_font_family="653" f_gh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn1_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn2_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_gh_font_weight="500" f_btn1_font_weight="500" f_btn2_font_weight="500" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color="#ec3535" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color_h="#000000" menu_gc_btn2_color="#000000" menu_gc_btn2_color_h="#ec3535" menu_gc_btn1_radius="4" menu_ul_link_color="#000000" menu_ul_link_color_h="#ec3535" menu_uf_txt_color="#000000" menu_uf_txt_color_h="#ec3535" show_menu="yes"]
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

El-Rufai Missing as Son Takes Second Wife

By: News Wire

Date:

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was conspicuously absent as his eldest son, Bello, entered into matrimony with his second wife, Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This development comes in the wake of reports that the ex-Governor left the country after withdrawing from the ministerial race due to his inability to secure a security clearance.

At the intimate nikah ceremony uniting Bello, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations, and Aisha, the daughter of former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger States, Col. Habibu Shuaibu, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna stepped in to represent the groom’s father.

Advertisement

Governor Sani, confirming his role as the stand-in father of the groom, shared on Twitter:

“On Saturday, August 12th, 2023, I had the honour of standing in as the father of the groom at the wedding ceremony of my former Senior Legislative Aide, and House of Representatives Member (Kaduna North Fed. Constituency), Hon. Bello El-Rufai and his beautiful wife, Aisha Shuaibu. I wish them a happy married life and I pray that Allah makes theirs among the best. Ameen.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
French Football Star Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG First Team
Next article
Politics, not war, Uzodimma tells Imo people
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ECOWAS Could Offer Peace to Ibrahim Traore Through Me – Cossy Ojiakor

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
While the ECOWAS forces are set for military action...

Senators to Act Strongly Against Akpabio Amid ‘N2m Token’ Row – Ndume

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has issued a...

NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
An intensifying crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party...

Kano State Government Revokes Private School Licenses

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Kano State Government has revoked the operational licenses...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ECOWAS Could Offer Peace to Ibrahim Traore Through Me – Cossy Ojiakor

Lifestyle News 0
While the ECOWAS forces are set for military action...

Senators to Act Strongly Against Akpabio Amid ‘N2m Token’ Row – Ndume

Political parties 0
Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has issued a...

NNPP State Chairmen Refuse Suspension, Accuse Kwankwaso of Political Trading

Political parties 0
An intensifying crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party...
[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#000000" btn_bg_h="#ec3535" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights