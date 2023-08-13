El-Rufai Missing as Son Takes Second Wife

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was conspicuously absent as his eldest son, Bello, entered into matrimony with his second wife, Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, on Saturday.

This development comes in the wake of reports that the ex-Governor left the country after withdrawing from the ministerial race due to his inability to secure a security clearance.

At the intimate nikah ceremony uniting Bello, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations, and Aisha, the daughter of former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger States, Col. Habibu Shuaibu, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna stepped in to represent the groom’s father.

Governor Sani, confirming his role as the stand-in father of the groom, shared on Twitter:

“On Saturday, August 12th, 2023, I had the honour of standing in as the father of the groom at the wedding ceremony of my former Senior Legislative Aide, and House of Representatives Member (Kaduna North Fed. Constituency), Hon. Bello El-Rufai and his beautiful wife, Aisha Shuaibu. I wish them a happy married life and I pray that Allah makes theirs among the best. Ameen.”