Welder Jailed 6 Months For House Breaking

Jos, Aug. 10, 2023.

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 20-year old welder, Tisloh Kavei, to six months imprisonment for breaking into a house and damaging its ceiling.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Kavei after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine or 3 months in jail .

The convict was also ordered to pay N31,000 as compensation to the complainants or spend another three months in prison.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ijuptil Thalwur told the court that the case was reported on July 13, at the ‘A’ Division Police station Jos by Janet Joro and Halima Clement.

The prosecutor said the convict broke into house and entered the ceiling and destroyed the POP and the ceiling before he was caught.

The prosecutor said the damage was valued at N29,000.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law. (www.naija247news.com)