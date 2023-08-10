Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin Turns Uber Driver

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Esteemed Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin, has opened up about his unexpected turn as an Uber driver in the United States after finding himself in a tight spot.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As reported by Naija247news, the 46-year-old actor shared his story during a recent episode of the King of Talks podcast, hosted by comedian Teju Babyface.

According to Benjamin, he made the move from Nigeria to America with the promise of movie opportunities, only to be left disappointed by the person who assured him of those gigs.

Benjamin further revealed that returning to Nigeria wasn’t feasible due to his partner’s financial instability and lack of savings discipline.

The actor recounted how he entered the taxi business after a church member gifted him a car in the US.

In his own words, “I arrived in America with the expectation of having gigs waiting for me, thinking I’d have a smooth transition. I left everything behind in Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America. I was accommodated in a well-furnished house and everything seemed fine. However, just two days later, the person who had promised me a deal informed me that the financiers had pulled out due to an issue. I was left wondering, ‘What do I do now?’ He told me that starting from the next month, I’d have to pay rent for the house. The cost of one month’s rent was equivalent to a whole year’s rent in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I was left thinking, ‘I’m not earning any money, so what’s the way forward?’ I was lost, with nowhere to go and no options. My phone kept buzzing with messages asking when I’d return to Nigeria for gigs. Teju, I had just $1,500 when I came to America. How could I afford a ticket back to Nigeria?

“My financial habits were chaotic back then; I had no proper savings. Despite the money I had earned in Nigeria, my financial situation was a mess. I sold my cars and gave away around 90% of my possessions in Nigeria, thinking I was going to America for a better life. How could I afford a ticket back to Nigeria? I was desperate, and I cried in my room, wondering what I should do. And then, every month, somehow, I managed to pay the rent. I got connected to my church, and someone even gifted me a car. I asked myself, ‘What can I do with this car?’ The answer was Uber. So, I started driving for Uber and Lyft to pay my bills.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Origin of Obaseki and Shaibu’s Discord
Next article
Civil Rights Group, Top Diploma & Nigerien/Nigeria Lawyer Invoke ECOWAS Court Protocols to stop Tinubu Led- ECOWAS, from using Nigerian military against Niger Republic
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

News Wire -
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

News Wire -
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

Africanism 0
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights