Veteran Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin Turns Uber Driver

Esteemed Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin, has opened up about his unexpected turn as an Uber driver in the United States after finding himself in a tight spot.

As reported by Naija247news, the 46-year-old actor shared his story during a recent episode of the King of Talks podcast, hosted by comedian Teju Babyface.

According to Benjamin, he made the move from Nigeria to America with the promise of movie opportunities, only to be left disappointed by the person who assured him of those gigs.

Benjamin further revealed that returning to Nigeria wasn’t feasible due to his partner’s financial instability and lack of savings discipline.

The actor recounted how he entered the taxi business after a church member gifted him a car in the US.

In his own words, “I arrived in America with the expectation of having gigs waiting for me, thinking I’d have a smooth transition. I left everything behind in Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America. I was accommodated in a well-furnished house and everything seemed fine. However, just two days later, the person who had promised me a deal informed me that the financiers had pulled out due to an issue. I was left wondering, ‘What do I do now?’ He told me that starting from the next month, I’d have to pay rent for the house. The cost of one month’s rent was equivalent to a whole year’s rent in Nigeria.

“I was left thinking, ‘I’m not earning any money, so what’s the way forward?’ I was lost, with nowhere to go and no options. My phone kept buzzing with messages asking when I’d return to Nigeria for gigs. Teju, I had just $1,500 when I came to America. How could I afford a ticket back to Nigeria?

“My financial habits were chaotic back then; I had no proper savings. Despite the money I had earned in Nigeria, my financial situation was a mess. I sold my cars and gave away around 90% of my possessions in Nigeria, thinking I was going to America for a better life. How could I afford a ticket back to Nigeria? I was desperate, and I cried in my room, wondering what I should do. And then, every month, somehow, I managed to pay the rent. I got connected to my church, and someone even gifted me a car. I asked myself, ‘What can I do with this car?’ The answer was Uber. So, I started driving for Uber and Lyft to pay my bills.”