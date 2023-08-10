Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Unidentified Body of dispatch rider who jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon has been found

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider who jumped into the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon on Tuesday, August 8, has been found dead.

Recall that rescue operations were ongoing on Tuesday night at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link bridge after a dispatch rider jumped into the deep waters on Tuesday evening.

The dispatch rider, whose identity was yet unknown as at press time, was said to have parked his motorcycle and jumped in before anyone could stop him.

Pedestrians and commuters watched aghast as he dived into the water with his gear leaving his motorcycle and the dispatch kit with deliveries.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency and Rescue team recovered his body today August 10.

His body was spotted today and has been badged by the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU)and deposited in the morgue. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

