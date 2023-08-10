Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than two persons were on Wednesday confirmed dead and five seriously injured following multiple accidents on Eko Bridge, Lagos.

Lagos: Dental Implants Are Almost Being Given Away

Dental Implants | Search ads | SponsoredLagos: Dental Implants Are Almost Being Given AwayJubna Ads Choice

The accident was said to have involved six private vehicles and a truck with registration number T-1501LA.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident in a statement, listed the other vehicles as Lexus Jeep (LSP795EW), Toyota Camry (AKD606HH), Toyota (LND217GX), Mini bus (FKJ77YG and another vehicle with registration number LSR952HZ.

Taofiq said the crash which occurred on the bridge inward Alaka, was responded to by LASTMA team at Iponri, Surulere, led by Akinde Olusola, in collaboration with other emergency responders.

Advertisement

The spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the articulated truck which developed mechanical faults while on top speed and rammed into the other vehicles including the commercial mini-bus.

“The five injured victims and the two bodies were immediately taken to a nearby General Hospital with the help of an ambulance belonging to the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU).

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state,” said Taofiq.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button
Next article
Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

News Wire -
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

News Wire -
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

The rise, fall and rise again of Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s new security chief

News Wire -
Lagos, Nigeria – In 2006, Nuhu Ribadu was one...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

Africanism 0
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

Climate change 0
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights