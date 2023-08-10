Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

August 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than two persons were on Wednesday confirmed dead and five seriously injured following multiple accidents on Eko Bridge, Lagos.

Lagos: Dental Implants Are Almost Being Given Away

Dental Implants | Search ads | SponsoredLagos: Dental Implants Are Almost Being Given AwayJubna Ads Choice

The accident was said to have involved six private vehicles and a truck with registration number T-1501LA.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident in a statement, listed the other vehicles as Lexus Jeep (LSP795EW), Toyota Camry (AKD606HH), Toyota (LND217GX), Mini bus (FKJ77YG and another vehicle with registration number LSR952HZ.

Taofiq said the crash which occurred on the bridge inward Alaka, was responded to by LASTMA team at Iponri, Surulere, led by Akinde Olusola, in collaboration with other emergency responders.

Advertisement

The spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the articulated truck which developed mechanical faults while on top speed and rammed into the other vehicles including the commercial mini-bus.

“The five injured victims and the two bodies were immediately taken to a nearby General Hospital with the help of an ambulance belonging to the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU).

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state,” said Taofiq.(www.naija247news.com).