Thrift collector docked for allegedly duping client

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2023 .

The police on Thursday arraigned a 30-year-old businesswoman, Blessing David in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly duping her client of N250,000.

The defendant, who resides at Karu, Abuja is being tried for criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

She however denied committing the said offence.

The prosecution counsel, Olariwaju Osho told the court that the complainant (victim), Ajah Jacob of Utako, reported the matter at the Karu Police station on July 13.

According to him, the complainant entrusted the sum of N250, 000 to the defendant as monthly contribution (saving) with agreement to collect in June.

He said that, when the agreed time (June) came for him to collect his money from the defendant, he discovered that he had dishonestly converted the money into her own personal use.

Osho said the offence contravened sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug.18 for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)