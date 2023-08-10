Menu
Politics & Govt News

SERAP to sue Akpabio over ‘Holiday allowances’ amid Economic crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 10,2023.

Accountability Project (SERAP) has vowed to file a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the comment he made during plenary on Tuesday, August 8, that a token had been sent to the accounts of each Senator as they proceed on recess.

In a statement released on its Twitter handle, SERAP announced that it was suing the Senate President over the comment.

“We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts” of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship,” SERAP stated.

Akpabio’s gaffe stirred controversy across the nation, raising questions about the legitimacy and timing of such money transfers. Nigerians have since condemned the ‘’token” to be given to Senators saying it is both unjust and inconsiderate, particularly at a time when many Nigerians are struggling.

Details of the lawsuit, including the petitioners and the specific charges, are yet to be disclosed. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

