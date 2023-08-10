Segun Sowunmi, Accuses President Tinubu Of Assigning ‘best’ Positions To Yorubas Alone

August 10,2023.

Former Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Segun Sowunmi, has accused President Bola Tinubu, of assigning ‘best’ portfolios in his government to Nigerians of the Yoruba ethnic group, while ignoring other ethnic groups across the country.

While speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, August 9, Sowunmi who is Yoruba man, said;

‘’I have looked at the people he(President Tinubu) is putting together. I am a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that it is beginning to seem that our people are going to get the best of the cherries. I can tell you the things we have gotten already and the things we are likely to get. We are in charge of Customs, Police, Army, CBN, IRS, Taxation, Appropriation.

I am beginning to see a pattern that all of the things coming to us. What we wouldn’t accept from Buhari who was even fairer to us than he was to his people, we must be brave enough to say this is not the right place even for us.”

He also tackled President Tinubu for giving the South East only five slots in his Ministerial appointment.