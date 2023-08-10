Menu
Religion

Primate Ayodele Warns US President Biden To Leave Niger Or Face God’s Wrath

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 10,2023.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the United States, US, President, Joe Biden against invading Niger Republic following the coup that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Ayodele warned that invading Niger Republic would amount to fighting God, adding that it may lead to third world war.

The warning followed the US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland’s comment asking the junta to return Bazoum back to power.

However, Ayodele warned that the US invasion of Niger Republic is satanic and a terrorist move that would spark God’s anger.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele warned Biden to allow the people of Niger Republic to decide their future rather than forcing the return of democracy on them.

Ayodele said invading Niger Republic will cause more trouble to world peace.

He said: ‘’If the US invades Niger Republic, it will be a satanic and terrorist move. It means Joe Biden is looking for God’s anger.

“It is a means to start a third world war which God is against.

‘’Leave Niger to decide their future, this is the message of the Lord to the US. Going to fight in Niger is like fighting God, the US will pay heavily for it if the invasion happens. This will also discredit and disqualify Joe Biden’s government. His second-term ambition is still shaking, an attempt to invade Niger Republic will destroy his government.

‘’Don’t invade Niger, invasion of the country will cause more trouble to the peace of the world, it won’t be an easy thing. It’s too early to fight in Niger, don’t start a third world war.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

