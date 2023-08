August 10,2023.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening met with the Intervention Team on the crisis in Niger Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group is made up of leaders of various Islamic sects with influence cutting across West Africa up to Sudan. They volunteer to intervene in Niger coup crisis.

The intervention team was led by Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.(www.naija247news.com)