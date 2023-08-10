Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Otudeko Objects as First Bank Holdings Considers Otedola for Director Position

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) has insisted on electing Femi Otedola, its former highest single shareholder as a director despite opposition from other shareholders.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FBNH has also amended the agenda of its disputed Annual General Meeting (AGM) to include the raising of the capital of N150bn through the right issues.

This was disclosed in a filing seen by Naija247news on Wednesday.

A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in the company.

The bank had announced its AGM to hold on August 15, 2023, where it plans to elect Samson Oyewale Ariyibi as an Executive Director and Olufemi Otedola as Non-Executive Director.

But Olusegun Samuel Onagoruwa petitioned FBN Holdings upon which the order was obtained in suit No: FHC/L/CP/1271/2022.

The order which was addressed to Nnamdi Okonkwo, FBN Holdings Chairman said, “Take notice that unless you obey the directives in the Judicial Order contained in the Order made on the 15th July, 2022 by the Federal High Court, Lagos, by refraining from proceeding with the 11th Annual General Meeting of FBN Holdings Limited proposed for 15th August 2023 from seeking approval to issue or raise share capital in any manner whatsoever, from appointing or confirming the appointment of new directors, or in any other manner taking any step towards implementing, actualising enforcing resolution of the 10th Annual General Meeting of FBN Holdings Plc held on 20th June 2022 or in any other manner overreaching, disobeying or undermining the said Order of court, you will be guilty of contempt of court and you will be liable to be committed to prison and to there imprisoned.”

In a swift reaction, the shareholders group under the aegis of the Trustee Shareholders Association of Nigeria, TSAN protested at the First Bank’s Head Office in Lagos.

Some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions, “Otudeko, First Bank is Greater than you.’

TSAN Chairman, Mukhtar Mukhtar registers the shareholders’ displeasure of the attempt by some shareholders to prevent the AGM of the Holdings.

Advertisement

He also frowned at moves at preventing them from getting approval from shareholders to take critical resolutions meant for the interest of the bank.

In the regulatory filing, FBNH is still insisting on the election of two of Otedola and Ariyibi which have been opposed by Onagoruwa’s group.

The Bank said that “That there shall be a capital raise of up to N150,000,000,000.00. The capital raise transaction shall be by way of a Rights issue, on such terms and conditions and on such dates as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

“(c) The Rights Issue referred to in Resolution (b) above may be underwritten on such terms as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities.

“(d) That any shares not taken up by existing shareholders within the period stipulated under the Rights Issue may be offered for sale to interested shareholders of the Company on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of relevant regulatory authorities.”

Otudeko through his vehicle Honeywell Group Limited (HGL) acquired 4.7 billion shares of FBN Holdings in July 2023.

Honeywell made the acquisition through Barbican Capita Ltd which elevated Barbican’s shares to 13.3 per cent as against Otedola’s 7.57 per cent shares in the company.

FBN Holdings announced, “This is to inform the public and our stakeholders that the Company received a notification dated July 7, 2023 from Honeywell Group Limited that its affiliate, Barbican Capital Limited has acquired an aggregate of 4,770,269,843 units of shares from the Company’s issued share capital of 35,895,292,791, as at the above-referenced date.

“Based on the foregoing, the equity stake of Barbican Capital Limited in the Company is 13.3 per cent.”

In December 2021, billionaire businessman, Otedola became the single largest shareholder of FBN after acquiring 7.57 percent of the issued shares capital.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘Illegal Possession Of Firearm’: Emefiele Moves To Stop DSS From Further Prosecution
Next article
Man Pays 1M Naira for FCC Job, Gets Salaries Without Working, Testifies at Probe Panel
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

News Wire -
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

News Wire -
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

Africanism 0
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights