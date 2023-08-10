Origin of Obaseki and Shaibu’s Discord

The Obaseki-Shaibu partnership, consisting of Godwin Obaseki as governor and Philip Shaibu as his deputy, was destined for discord from the start.

Today, those who foresaw this outcome have been vindicated. Ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, the once-strong bond between the governor and deputy has shattered. Reliable sources suggest that Shaibu might face impeachment before 2024.

Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole likely prioritized victory in the 2016 governorship election when pairing them, but those in the know sensed their incompatibility.

The divergence is rooted in their dissimilar backgrounds. Obaseki, a technocrat, led the economic team during Oshiomhole’s tenure, while Shaibu, a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and a legislator, fostered collaboration between the legislature and executive.

The bond deteriorated during the APC primary for the 2019 general elections when Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman, clashed with Obaseki and Shaibu over candidate selections. Obaseki’s shift to PDP for the 2020 governorship election marked the climax of their unity against Oshiomhole.

The recent poor election performance of the PDP in Edo State triggered the rift between Obaseki and Shaibu. Sources suggest that Obaseki’s aim is to assert control in preparation for upcoming elections.

The governor has imposed protocols on Shaibu, curbing his powers, ostensibly to frustrate Shaibu’s ambition to succeed him. However, the governor’s refusal to endorse Shaibu’s aspiration is influenced by Edo’s power rotation principle, favoring Edo Central for the next governorship. The succession plan excludes Shaibu’s Estako extraction from Edo North.

Shaibu’s ongoing legal efforts to halt impeachment proceedings reveal his grievances, including being barred from attending meetings and prevented from performing his deputy governor duties.

The strained relationship indicates that Shaibu may not remain deputy governor until 2024. Despite the discord, Obaseki’s political track record indicates his upper hand.

While Shaibu’s determination remains unwavering, political analysts predict a challenging journey ahead for him. One thing is certain, Shaibu’s tenure as deputy governor is unlikely to endure till 2024.