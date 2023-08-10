Ogun Man kidnap and kills two sons of his younger brother

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Taiwo Ishola, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for kidnapping and killing of two sons of his younger brother, Idowu, at Abata village in Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the suspect committed the dastardly act in a bush in the Mile 6 area of Ajebo, in Abeokuta.

The father of the boys Idowu, had raised the alarm after he discovered that his children, nine-year-old Promise, and seven-year-old Testimony, were missing.

A source close to the family who spoke on condition of anonymity told the publication on Tuesday that the children went missing last weekend and they were last seen with Taiwo.

“Idowu started looking for Promise and Testimony. After a search in the community, somebody told us that they were last seen with his brother, Taiwo, but since they are brothers, nobody suspected anything,” the source said.

“It was after their father still didn’t see them after some time that everybody became suspicious. Their father was advised to inform the police before it would be too late. I’m still surprised that the lives of innocent children were cut short just like that.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said the police immediately went after Taiwo, saying the suspect later confessed to committing the offence.

“On Saturday, August 5, around 11.30pm, one Idowu Ishola of Abata village, Abeokuta, reported that his two children, Promise and Testimony, were missing. He strongly suspected his elder brother, Taiwo Ishola, as he was told by people in the community that they saw the brother when he was taking the children away,” the PPRO said.

“The police swiftly acted on this and the suspect was promptly arrested. Diligent interrogation led to his confession on Sunday. The suspect confessed to having killed the missing children in a bush around Mile 6 Ajebo, Abeokuta. A police team of detectives immediately swung into action and the scene was visited.

“The corpses of the children were recovered and deposited at the Ijaiye General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Mustapha, is an operational police officer who will not rest until crimes are eliminated in the state.”

Odutola disclosed that the case had been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department at the state headquarters, Eleweran, for further investigation. (www.naija247news.com).