“Nollywood actors are not paid enough”– Deyemi Okanlawon

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian film, television, voice and theatre actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed the major challenges of actors in the country.

He said thespians in the Nigerian movie industry are criminally underpaid.

Okanlawon stated this while appearing recently on MTV Base Africa programme, Lights, Camera Stardom, alongside his colleague Daniel Etim-Effiong.

He said, “I think [Nollywood] actors are not being paid enough. And the other hand, we are not financially literal enough to use what we do have and maximise it to protect ourselves in the future.”

Etim-Effiong added: “I also think that the way the [Nigerian movie] industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with both financially and otherwise.

“For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare [for their roles]. I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves.”(www.naija247news.com).

