The deposed Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, visited and engaged in a private meeting with the leader of Niger Republic’s Military Junta, General Tchani, to deliberate on the situation in the country.

It is not clear in what capacity Sanusi II embarked on the trip to Niger, which is currently having a running battle with ECOWAS and has severed diplomatic relations with Nigeria.