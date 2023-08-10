Niger military government leader signed a decree to form a new transitional govt

Niger’s junta leader Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani has appointed a new transitional cabinet of ministers. The new government is made up of 21 ministers, including two ministers of state and a delegate minister.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new transitional government, made up of military and civilian personalities, is led by interim Prime Minister Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane, who will also double up as the minister of economy and finance.

Advertisement

Former chief of staff Lt Gen Salifou Mody, widely considered to be Gen Tchiani’s deputy, has been named Minister of national Defence.

The junta has already named new military chiefs and sacked most of the senior government officials who served in Bazoum’s administration.

#Niger

@africaintel