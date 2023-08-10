Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Minsiterial Nominee El Rufai Should Sign Undertaking – EX LP DG Okupe Tells Senate

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of the Peter Obi presidential campaign,  has urged the Senate to direct ministerial nominee, Nasir El-Rufai to write an undertaking before his confirmation.

Okupe said El-Rufai should be made to sign an undertaking not to make comments on religion.
He urged the senate to reconsider its decision to drop El-Rufai as a minister.
Tweeting, Okupe said El-Rufai has the capacity to handle the power crisis in Nigeria.
According to Okupe:

Quote
“I am not a fan of Mallam El-Rufai, whom I consider to be a radical of some sort and who has in the recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

“Still, very few people will doubt El-Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform.
“The Senate may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation that while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.
“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.
“If any Nigerian can fix our energy problems, former Governor El-Rufai is certainly one of such people.”

Advertisement

The Senate had refused to confirm El-Rufai due to some security issues.

He was part of the 48-man ministerial list nominated by President Bola Tinubu.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Primate Ayodele Warns US President Biden To Leave Niger Or Face God’s Wrath
Next article
Cooking gas price to rise next week – Marketers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unidentified Body of dispatch rider who jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon has been found

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider who jumped...

US military mission in Niger in focus after coup

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 - Last month's coup in...

North-East Devt Commission Board Must Prioritize Access to Quality Education, Healthcare, Economic Opportunities – Shettima

Kudirat Bukola -
The commission can only guarantee the safety of the...

Niger military government leader signed a decree to form a new transitional govt

Idowu Peters -
Niger’s junta leader Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani has appointed a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unidentified Body of dispatch rider who jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon has been found

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider who jumped...

US military mission in Niger in focus after coup

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 - Last month's coup in...

North-East Devt Commission Board Must Prioritize Access to Quality Education, Healthcare, Economic Opportunities – Shettima

WAEC 0
The commission can only guarantee the safety of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights