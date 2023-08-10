Minsiterial Nominee El Rufai Should Sign Undertaking – EX LP DG Okupe Tells Senate

August 10,2023.

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, has urged the Senate to direct ministerial nominee, Nasir El-Rufai to write an undertaking before his confirmation.

Okupe said El-Rufai should be made to sign an undertaking not to make comments on religion.

He urged the senate to reconsider its decision to drop El-Rufai as a minister.

Tweeting, Okupe said El-Rufai has the capacity to handle the power crisis in Nigeria.

According to Okupe:

Quote

“I am not a fan of Mallam El-Rufai, whom I consider to be a radical of some sort and who has in the recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism. “Still, very few people will doubt El-Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform.

“The Senate may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation that while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.

"If any Nigerian can fix our energy problems, former Governor El-Rufai is certainly one of such people."

The Senate had refused to confirm El-Rufai due to some security issues.

He was part of the 48-man ministerial list nominated by President Bola Tinubu.(www.naija247news.com)