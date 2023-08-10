Man Pays 1M Naira for FCC Job, Gets Salaries Without Working, Testifies at Probe Panel

House Committee Probes Further FCC Job Racketeering, Uncovers More Irregularities

The House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and misuse of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies has revealed additional dubious transactions at the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

In a continuation of the investigation, Abdulmalik Ahmed and Ali Yero admitted to paying N3 million for job positions at the FCC. Ahmed stated that they were promised swift employment in 2021 and decided to pay the substantial sum to secure their positions.

Ahmed recounted, “After having the appointments, Mr. Kolo promised to post us like in two months’ time. That was the reason we were convinced about him.” He further explained that he paid N1.5 million through a driver associated with Haruna Kolo, an ex-desk officer at the FCC.

Yero, on the other hand, disclosed that his two brothers paid N2 million in total for his job slot, with one brother paying N1.5 million and the other N500,000 as balance. They were assured that the job slot came from the commission’s chairperson.

Despite their appointment letters being taken from them by the Human Resources Unit for investigation, they continued to receive salaries.

Following their testimonies, Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, urged the witnesses to coordinate with other applicants involved and directed the committee to meet with them. He also instructed the Clerk to summon Haruna Kolo, the Secretary, and the driver of the Commissioner representing Taraba in the FCC to appear before the Committee on Wednesday to explain their roles in the alleged job racketeering.