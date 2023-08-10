Lagos court remands 17-year-olds at borstal home for allegedly defiling 11-year-old girl

Ikeja, Aug. 10, 2023.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded two 17-year-olds at a borstal home in Abeokuta on Thursday for allegedly defiling an 11- year-old girl, a neighbour of theirs.

The 17-year-olds are students who live with their parents at 2, Oguntolu St., Shomolu, Lagos.

Police prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem had told the court that the underage defendants committed the offence between April and June at their residence.

Akeem alleged that the defendants always defiled their victim at the slightest opportunity.

He told the court that the victim eventually confided in a female army officer who lives in the neighbourhood even after the defendants had allegedly threatened to kill her should she speak out.

The offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015), he said.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendants before ordering their remand at the borstal home pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

She also adjourned the case to Sept. 6 for mention.