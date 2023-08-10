Kebbi State governor approves N675m furniture Allowance For Elected Council Chairmen

August 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris, has approved the sum of N675 million for the payment of furniture allowance to the 21 elected local government council chairmen in the state.

This was made known in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, today August 10. Idris quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Umar, as saying that “the approval is for 2022 to 2024.”

While appreciating the governor for the kind gesture, the permanent secretary also commended him not only for “making people’s lives meaningful but also for executing projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of generality.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman, Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Aminu Ahmed, expressed deep gratitude to the governor for granting the approval.

“The allowance is long overdue but with the coming of this administration, our impeccable and amiable governor has graciously approved the allowance, this is a sign of good leadership. May Almighty Allah guide him and give him the wisdom to excellently pilot the affairs of the state,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)