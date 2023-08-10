Menu
High Court freezes Seplat co-founder Dr ABC Orjiako’s accounts and assets

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Accounts and assets belonging to businessman and Seplat co-founder, Dr. ABC Orjiako has been frozen by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over alleged indebtedness to Access Bank Plc.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte application by the bank in suit FHC/L/BK/08/2023.

Orjiako, his agents, servants and/or privies or any other person or group of persons whatsoever, under his authority or any other authority have been barred from operating, withdrawing from or otherwise tampering and/or dealing with his funds in any bank and/or financial institution within Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

His former employers and his other investment vehicles have also been barred from having anything to do with him financially until his alleged indebtedness is cleared.

Respondents in the suit are Helko Nigeria Limited, Neymeth International, Pharmaceuticals Plc, Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited, and Zebbra Energy Limited, among others.

The court ruled;

“That an interim order is hereby ordered restraining the debtor (Orjiakor), his agents, servants and/or privies or any other person or group of persons whatsoever under his authority or any other authority (howsoever derived or sourced) from operating, withdrawing from or otherwise tampering and/or dealing with his funds in any bank and/or financial institution within Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

“That a consequential order is hereby made, directing and/or compelling all banks/financial institutions harbouring the debtor’s (Orjiako) account(s) to depose to oath the sums standing to the credit of the debtor in their custody within seven days from being served with a copy of the order of the court directly or via proxy) in their custody and/or in the custody of any bank/financial institution pending the hearing and final determination of the Motion on Notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

“That an order is, hereby, made authorizing the creditor herein to take over and preserve all the assets of the debtor, whether same may be found, specifically the following properties belonging to the debtor be it directly or via proxy.”(www.naija247news.com)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

