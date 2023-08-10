Menu
Gunmen Kills 17 Persons including couple and children in Plateau attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed 17 persons in Heipang community, in Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023,

A resident in the community, Julius Pam confirmed the attack to newsmen in Jos, said a total of 17 people were killed including her brother, his wife and children.

Sources at the command headquarters said security operatives had been deployed to the community. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

