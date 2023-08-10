Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock After Meeting With Niger Military Leaders

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has met with President Bola Tinubu following his return from the Niger Republic, where he held talks with the country’s military junta.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 8:25 pm, immediately after Tinubu met a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama over the Niger impasse.

The former Emir flew into Nigeria after he engaged with the Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military government that ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, in a July 26 coup.

Sanusi had made the trip to the neighbouring country to open a window of negotiation with the coup leaders after failed attempts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other global stakeholders.

Though the former Emir told State House correspondents that he went to Niger in a personal capacity, he revealed that he briefed the President before embarking on the trip.

An ECOWAS delegation had failed to get an audience with the coupists who resisted every pressure to budge to the regional body’s demands.

Advertisement

But, Sanusi, who is the Khalifa of the Tijjaniyah sect in Nigeria – an Islamic group with a large following in Niger Republic – appeared in a video on Wednesday with Tchiani and other military leaders.

The revered Nigerian economist was accompanied to the meeting by the Sultan of Damagaran, the third largest city in Niger.

The sources who confirmed that the former Emir went to the politically troubled country to open the door for negotiation with the junta.

“His Highness took the trip in his personal capacity but with the knowledge of President Bola Tinubu following his concerns about the impasse and the likely consequences it is already having on Nigeria/Niger relations and the citizens of the two countries,” One of the sources said.

The meeting comes on the eve of ECOWAS leaders’ meeting scheduled for Abuja, where the regional body’s next course of action against Niger will be discussed.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reappointed as Police spokesperson
Next article
President Tinubu Met With Intervention Niger Team In Abuja
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bryant Orjiako: Tinubu’s Administration Freezes Igbo Businessman’s Accounts, Orders Asset Takeover

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
A federal high court in Lagos has granted an...

Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerians to Pray Amidst Rising Wars in Africa

News Wire -
Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his...

Dele Momodu: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Inferior to Buhari’s

Idowu Peters -
Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic...

El-Rufai’s Betrayal and Akpabio’s Buffoonery by Farooq A. Kperogi

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai’s rumored withdrawal from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bryant Orjiako: Tinubu’s Administration Freezes Igbo Businessman’s Accounts, Orders Asset Takeover

Top Stories 0
A federal high court in Lagos has granted an...

Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerians to Pray Amidst Rising Wars in Africa

Church News 0
Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his...

Dele Momodu: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Inferior to Buhari’s

Political parties 0
Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights