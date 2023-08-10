Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock After Meeting With Niger Military Leaders

August 10,2023.

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has met with President Bola Tinubu following his return from the Niger Republic, where he held talks with the country’s military junta.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 8:25 pm, immediately after Tinubu met a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama over the Niger impasse.

The former Emir flew into Nigeria after he engaged with the Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military government that ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, in a July 26 coup.

Sanusi had made the trip to the neighbouring country to open a window of negotiation with the coup leaders after failed attempts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other global stakeholders.

Though the former Emir told State House correspondents that he went to Niger in a personal capacity, he revealed that he briefed the President before embarking on the trip.

An ECOWAS delegation had failed to get an audience with the coupists who resisted every pressure to budge to the regional body’s demands.

But, Sanusi, who is the Khalifa of the Tijjaniyah sect in Nigeria – an Islamic group with a large following in Niger Republic – appeared in a video on Wednesday with Tchiani and other military leaders.

The revered Nigerian economist was accompanied to the meeting by the Sultan of Damagaran, the third largest city in Niger.

The sources who confirmed that the former Emir went to the politically troubled country to open the door for negotiation with the junta.

“His Highness took the trip in his personal capacity but with the knowledge of President Bola Tinubu following his concerns about the impasse and the likely consequences it is already having on Nigeria/Niger relations and the citizens of the two countries,” One of the sources said.

The meeting comes on the eve of ECOWAS leaders’ meeting scheduled for Abuja, where the regional body’s next course of action against Niger will be discussed.(www.naija247news.com)