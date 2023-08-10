Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Eleven ECOWAS Heads of State Arrive Abuja For Meeting

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Eleven out of the 16 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Governments have arrived in Abuja for an extraordinary meeting over the military coup in Niger Republic.

The heads of state and government will be deliberating on developments in neighbouring Niger Republic, particularly on the next line of actions that will follow up on the resolutions and ultimatum issued to the Nigerien junta, which recently sacked the administration of the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, will proceed to a closed-door session.

The leaders attending the meeting being held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, include ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu; President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau, and President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi

Advertisement

Others are President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo. The Gambia and Liberia are member-states being represented by their Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Those absent are the heads of state in the troubled Niger Republic, Mali, Chad, and Burkina Faso. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kebbi State governor approves N675m furniture Allowance For Elected Council Chairmen
Next article
SERAP to sue Akpabio over ‘Holiday allowances’ amid Economic crisis
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Senator pledges to meet Davido fan cycling from Benue to Lagos.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Emmanuel Udende, the Senator representing Benue Northeast, has praised...

Governor Sanwo-Olu mourns Dr. Diaso, a medical doctor, and orders an immediate investigation.

Idowu Peters -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned...

One Police officer killed as motorcycle riders riot in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One police officer attached to the...

Global rice prices approach levels not seen in 15 years.

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Global rice prices have surged to their highest levels...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senator pledges to meet Davido fan cycling from Benue to Lagos.

Lifestyle News 0
Emmanuel Udende, the Senator representing Benue Northeast, has praised...

Governor Sanwo-Olu mourns Dr. Diaso, a medical doctor, and orders an immediate investigation.

Top Stories 0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned...

One Police officer killed as motorcycle riders riot in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One police officer attached to the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights