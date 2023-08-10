Customs and 62 MDAs will cease direct revenue collection, with FIRS assuming control – Presidential Committee.

The Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms has revealed that the Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government will cease direct revenue collection. Instead, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will take over revenue collection for the MDAs. The Chairman of the Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday.

Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), highlighted that Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is among the lowest globally, while the cost of collection remains high. He emphasized the need to enhance efficiency and reduce the distraction of MDAs from their primary functions. The move to have FIRS handle revenue collection is expected to bring transparency and accountability to the process.

Oyedele acknowledged that there might be pushbacks from stakeholders who benefit from the current system, but he emphasized that the committee’s goal is not to take what belongs to anyone but rather to ensure proper allocation to the government.

He also praised the Treasury Single Account (TSA) initiative but noted that there is more to be done to fully develop it. The committee will also address excess bank charges and work towards reducing the number of taxes to around 10 from the current multiple levies and charges faced by businesses.

Oyedele highlighted that Nigeria’s tax gap is estimated to be around N20 trillion due to evasion by many members of the elite. He stressed the importance of bringing these evaded revenues into the tax net.

The Presidential Committee, chaired by Oyedele and inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu, is focused on enhancing tax policy and fiscal reforms to improve revenue generation and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.