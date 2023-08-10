Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Customs and 62 MDAs will cease direct revenue collection, with FIRS assuming control – Presidential Committee.

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

The Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms has revealed that the Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government will cease direct revenue collection. Instead, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will take over revenue collection for the MDAs. The Chairman of the Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), highlighted that Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is among the lowest globally, while the cost of collection remains high. He emphasized the need to enhance efficiency and reduce the distraction of MDAs from their primary functions. The move to have FIRS handle revenue collection is expected to bring transparency and accountability to the process.

Oyedele acknowledged that there might be pushbacks from stakeholders who benefit from the current system, but he emphasized that the committee’s goal is not to take what belongs to anyone but rather to ensure proper allocation to the government.

Advertisement

He also praised the Treasury Single Account (TSA) initiative but noted that there is more to be done to fully develop it. The committee will also address excess bank charges and work towards reducing the number of taxes to around 10 from the current multiple levies and charges faced by businesses.

Oyedele highlighted that Nigeria’s tax gap is estimated to be around N20 trillion due to evasion by many members of the elite. He stressed the importance of bringing these evaded revenues into the tax net.

The Presidential Committee, chaired by Oyedele and inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu, is focused on enhancing tax policy and fiscal reforms to improve revenue generation and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man Pays 1M Naira for FCC Job, Gets Salaries Without Working, Testifies at Probe Panel
Next article
Apapa Residents Stunned as Cardoso Family Claims 200+ Buildings After Court Ruling
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

News Wire -
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

News Wire -
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Equity Market sheds N621bn, All Share Index drops by 1.75%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Wednesday closed...

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

Africanism 0
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights