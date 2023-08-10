Menu
Cooking gas price to rise next week – Marketers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Olatunbosun Oladapo, said gas consumers should brace themselves for price hikes starting next week.

He cited rising international prices, high tax rates and prices of vessels, forex scarcity, and naira devaluation as some of the reasons for the intended price review.

“It is starting next week because international prices have gone up. The prices of vessels have gone up and taxes are high, but consumers are not earning more.

“Their purchasing power has gone down. Everybody is crying. Consumers, middlemen, and retailers are feeling the impact because business is now on the low side,” he said.

Olatunbosun described the imminent price increment as unfortunate.

“The situation is very unfortunate because prices are going higher. Nigerian consumers are passing through very difficult times because they can no longer afford gas,” he added.

According to him, consumers are now returning to firewood, charcoal, and sawdust for cooking.

“The government should come in and alleviate the suffering of the masses by providing palliatives, reducing taxes and levies.(www.naija247news.com).

