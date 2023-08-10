Menu
Search
Subscribe
Real Estate

Apapa Residents Stunned as Cardoso Family Claims 200+ Buildings After Court Ruling

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Anxiety and shock have enveloped Kirikiri town in Apapa, Lagos State, as beneficiaries of the Estate of the late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso assert their possession over the land. This action follows a consent judgment by the Lagos High Court that favored the estate’s heirs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Spanning approximately 50 acres, the land houses over 200 structures, including tank farms, offices, markets, a mosque, and residential buildings.

The possession move ensued as a result of a Terms of Settlement agreement dated June 18, 2014, filed at the Lagos High Court Registry, and signed by the parties involved.

Residents were taken aback when estate beneficiaries, accompanied by security agents, arrived at the location to claim ownership. Notices were affixed on all structures, indicating that possession had been taken on August 8, 2023, by court order. The notice cautioned against any attempt to re-enter the property, stating that such action would be in violation of the judgment, leading to prosecution for a criminal offense.

Advertisement

The estate’s officially recognized beneficiaries include Mrs. Olaitan Ogunfade, Mr. Emmanuel Adewale Shyllo, John Oloye Reis, and Mr. Francis K Adeojo, who represent all beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso.

The court judgment in suit number M/7P/14, delivered by Justice Jumoke Pedro of the Lagos High Court, set aside previous dealings involving the estate’s properties. It also appointed and recognized administrators for the deceased estate, with instructions for Letters of Administration to be obtained, and management of the estate handed over.

This development has caused significant upheaval and uncertainty among Apapa residents and property owners, with many closely watching the situation unfold. Naija247news provides extensive coverage of the incident and its implications for the local community.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Customs and 62 MDAs will cease direct revenue collection, with FIRS assuming control – Presidential Committee.
Next article
Origin of Obaseki and Shaibu’s Discord
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

News Wire -
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

News Wire -
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

The rise, fall and rise again of Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s new security chief

News Wire -
Lagos, Nigeria – In 2006, Nuhu Ribadu was one...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two dies,five injured in Eko bridge accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than two persons were...

How al-Bashir and Putin pressed the self-destruct button

Africanism 0
Tafi Mhaka When in 2003, a rebellion erupted in Sudan’s...

Extreme weather: Nature holds the keys of resilience and hope

Climate change 0
Mads Flarup Christensen Interim Executive Director of Greenpeace International A simple...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights