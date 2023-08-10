Apapa Residents Stunned as Cardoso Family Claims 200+ Buildings After Court Ruling

Anxiety and shock have enveloped Kirikiri town in Apapa, Lagos State, as beneficiaries of the Estate of the late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso assert their possession over the land. This action follows a consent judgment by the Lagos High Court that favored the estate’s heirs.

Spanning approximately 50 acres, the land houses over 200 structures, including tank farms, offices, markets, a mosque, and residential buildings.

The possession move ensued as a result of a Terms of Settlement agreement dated June 18, 2014, filed at the Lagos High Court Registry, and signed by the parties involved.

Residents were taken aback when estate beneficiaries, accompanied by security agents, arrived at the location to claim ownership. Notices were affixed on all structures, indicating that possession had been taken on August 8, 2023, by court order. The notice cautioned against any attempt to re-enter the property, stating that such action would be in violation of the judgment, leading to prosecution for a criminal offense.

The estate’s officially recognized beneficiaries include Mrs. Olaitan Ogunfade, Mr. Emmanuel Adewale Shyllo, John Oloye Reis, and Mr. Francis K Adeojo, who represent all beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso.

The court judgment in suit number M/7P/14, delivered by Justice Jumoke Pedro of the Lagos High Court, set aside previous dealings involving the estate’s properties. It also appointed and recognized administrators for the deceased estate, with instructions for Letters of Administration to be obtained, and management of the estate handed over.

This development has caused significant upheaval and uncertainty among Apapa residents and property owners, with many closely watching the situation unfold. Naija247news provides extensive coverage of the incident and its implications for the local community.