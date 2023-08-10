ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reappointed as Police spokesperson

August 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has reappointed ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the Force Public Relations Officer, following his recent promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

This is based on a recent posting communication with reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/649 dated 8th August, 2023 from the office of the Force Secretary to that effect.

‘’ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours), also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016; PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021; Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021; and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer before his reappointment.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria amongst others.

The Inspector-General of Police charges the senior officer to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialized community engagements.”the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).