Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reappointed as Police spokesperson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has reappointed ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the Force Public Relations Officer, following his recent promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

This is based on a recent posting communication with reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/649 dated 8th August, 2023 from the office of the Force Secretary to that effect.

‘’ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours), also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016; PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021; Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021; and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer before his reappointment.

Advertisement

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria amongst others.

The Inspector-General of Police charges the senior officer to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialized community engagements.”the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Suspected Arm Robbers Arrested in Niger State,Guns and Indian Hemp Recovered
Next article
Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock After Meeting With Niger Military Leaders
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bryant Orjiako: Tinubu’s Administration Freezes Igbo Businessman’s Accounts, Orders Asset Takeover

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
A federal high court in Lagos has granted an...

Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerians to Pray Amidst Rising Wars in Africa

News Wire -
Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his...

Dele Momodu: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Inferior to Buhari’s

Idowu Peters -
Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic...

El-Rufai’s Betrayal and Akpabio’s Buffoonery by Farooq A. Kperogi

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai’s rumored withdrawal from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bryant Orjiako: Tinubu’s Administration Freezes Igbo Businessman’s Accounts, Orders Asset Takeover

Top Stories 0
A federal high court in Lagos has granted an...

Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerians to Pray Amidst Rising Wars in Africa

Church News 0
Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his...

Dele Momodu: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Inferior to Buhari’s

Political parties 0
Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights