Cases & Trials

Woman docked for allegedly biting ”mediator” on the hand

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 9, 2023.

A 27-year-old woman, Chioma Okeke was on Wednesday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja for allegedly  biting a mediator, who attempted to bring peace during an argumen.

The poice charged Okeke with causing grievous hurt.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station by the complainant,Ms  Roseline Isonguyoyo.

Nwafoaku said that the defendant went to the complainant’s place of work in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja where she had an altercation with one of the complainant’s customers.

He alleged that the defendant pounced on the complainant and bit her on her right hand and tore her  clothes.

The police also said that the defendant also attacked the complainant with a sharp object on her right eye.

The prosecutor said the complainant was rushed to the Gwarinpa General Hospital, where she paid N15, 000 to treat her injuries.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Section 246 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Sept. 19, for hearing (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

