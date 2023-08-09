Menu
Tinubu Orders CBN To Impose More Financial Sanctions On Coup Plotters In Niger

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 9,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to impose sanctions on coup plotters and their associates in Niger Republic.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

He said following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions, through the CBN, on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.

According to him, the news was that Tinubu has directed the acting CBN Governor to levy another slew of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with the military junta in Niger public.

“I said that intentionally. I didn’t make a mistake, because I was given permission to make that statement and I emphasized that this is not an individual action taken by an individual President on behalf of individual nation.

“This is an action taken, yes, by ECOWAS Chairman who is the President of Nigeria, but standing on the authority provided by the consensus resolution of all ECOWAS members and heads of state with regard to financial sanctions being levied by ECOWAS Member-States against the military junta in Niger Republic,” he said.

Ngelale added that there is an authority" that we are standing on. It is not Nigerian government's authority, it is the authority of the resolution passed in public before now."

 

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

