Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Appoints 400-Level Economics Student To Presidential Advisory Committee

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 9,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a 400-level student of the department of Economics, University of Ibadan, Orire Agbaje, as member of the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

According to Special Assistant to the President on social media, Olusegun, the inauguration took place today at the presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Tinubu met Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400 level Economics student of the University of Ibadan who is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and a member of the just inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms,” he tweeted.

The committee is chaired by former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

