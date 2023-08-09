Security guard docked for allegedly stealing 4 pieces of iron rods

Lagos, Aug. 9, 2023.

A 36-year-old, securityman, Rasheed Akeem was on Wednesday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing for pieces of iron rods worth N14,108 belonging to Julius Berger PLC.

The police charged the defendant with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi , told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July, 1 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Julius Berger PLC Odo-Iyaalaro bridge in Maryland, Ikeja.

Perezi said that Melvin Amike, another security guard at the company reported that the defendant was caught with four pieces of iron rods belonging to Julius Berger worth N14,108.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(10) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for further hearing.