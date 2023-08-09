Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Security guard docked for allegedly stealing 4 pieces of iron rods

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 36-year-old, securityman, Rasheed Akeem was on Wednesday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos  for allegedly stealing for pieces of iron rods worth N14,108 belonging to Julius Berger PLC.

The police charged the defendant with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel,  Insp Donjour Perezi , told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July, 1 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Julius Berger PLC Odo-Iyaalaro bridge in Maryland, Ikeja.

Perezi said that Melvin Amike, another security guard at the company reported that the defendant was caught with four pieces of iron rods belonging to Julius Berger worth N14,108.

Advertisement

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(10) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for further hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
3 docked over alleged conspiracy, criminal intimidation
Next article
Portable,his boys beaten up in Lekki
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

News Wire -
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

News Wire -
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

World bank blocks all loans to Uganda over anti-gay laws

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has said that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

Economy 0
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights