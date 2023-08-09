Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Resident Doctors Call-Off Nationwide Protest After Senate intervention

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 9,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, on Tuesday, August 8, suspended its planned nationwide daily protest after a closed-door meeting with principal officers of the senate.

 

Disclosing the development to newsmen, the President of NARD, Emeka Orji, said there will be a review in the next 72 hours.

“We met with the Senate president, majority and minority leaders and Whip. So, the planned protest slated for Wednesday has been suspended and we will review it again in 72 hours.”

The striking doctors had earlier planned to commence a daily peaceful protest, starting from Wednesday, if the government fails to meet its demands. The decision followed the directive by the Federal Government to the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking doctors.

Advertisement

The doctors embarked on an indefinite industrial action on July 26, following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

Among the demands of the aggrieved doctors include the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges; the immediate payment of all salary arrears; the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Azman Air Suspends Flight Operations Over Shortage of Aircraft
Next article
Association urges FG to outline blueprint on solid minerals for efficient mining activities
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala Involved in a Car Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The winner of Big Brother Titans...

Ugandan Prophet Causes Stir, Heals Baby After Bringing Out Unidentified Object From Her Body

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 9,2023. A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over...

Naira appreciates at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Tuesday appreciated against...

Dangote Cement unveils block moulders academy to stem building collapse

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dangote Cement Plc has unveiled plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala Involved in a Car Accident

Entertainment 0
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The winner of Big Brother Titans...

Ugandan Prophet Causes Stir, Heals Baby After Bringing Out Unidentified Object From Her Body

Religion 0
August 9,2023. A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over...

Naira appreciates at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Tuesday appreciated against...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights