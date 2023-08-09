Portable,his boys beaten up in Lekki

August 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial street hip hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable and his artiste have been attacked in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Portable made this known in a video shared on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

The singer in a now trending clip on the internet was captured in the company of his crew members.

The singer, who was heard venting his rage, captured his artiste with injuries.

Advertisement

Portable said he went to shop for clothes with his newly signed artiste when they were attacked.

“They have broken my boy’s eyes. It will not be well with Lekki. I will deal with you, if you dare come to Sango”, he threatened.(www.naija247news.com).