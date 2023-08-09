Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Portable,his boys beaten up in Lekki

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial street hip hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable and his artiste have been attacked in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Portable made this known in a video shared on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

The singer in a now trending clip on the internet was captured in the company of his crew members.

The singer, who was heard venting his rage, captured his artiste with injuries.

Advertisement

Portable said he went to shop for clothes with his newly signed artiste when they were attacked.

“They have broken my boy’s eyes. It will not be well with Lekki. I will deal with you, if you dare come to Sango”, he threatened.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Security guard docked for allegedly stealing 4 pieces of iron rods
Next article
Court remands security guard for allegedly slapping pregnant woman
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

News Wire -
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

News Wire -
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

World bank blocks all loans to Uganda over anti-gay laws

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has said that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

Economy 0
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights