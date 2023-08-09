Menu
Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

By: News Wire

Date:

NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) – The party of Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday said Bazoum and his family were being detained under “cruel” and “inhumane” conditions at their residence, with no running water, no electricity and no access to fresh goods or doctors.

The PNDS-Tarayya in a statement called for a nationwide mobilisation to save them.

Reporting by Abdel-Kader Mazou Writing by Sofia Christensen; editing by John Stonestreet

