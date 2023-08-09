Nigeria Stock market declines by 0.04%

August 9, 2023.

The Nigerian stock market closed bearish on Tuesday as the All Share Index declined by 0.04% to close at 65,309.65 points from the previous close of 65,336.71 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.04% to close at N35.540 trillion from the previous close of N35.555 trillion, thereby shedding N15 billion.

An aggregate of 317.8 million units of shares were traded in 6,376 deals, valued at about N4.47 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

GUINNESS led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N60.50 from the previous close of 55.00.

GLAXOSMITH, CHELLARAM and THE INITIATES among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.74%, 9.73% and 9.72% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Secured Electronic Technology led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.27 from the previous close of N0.30.

Northern Nigerian Flourmill and JOHNHOLT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.89% and 9.52% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 49 million units of its shares in 373 deals, valued at N861 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 43.8 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N153.9 million.

FCMB traded about 18 million units of its shares in 239 deals, valued at N112 million.(www.naija247news.com).