News Analysis

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Nigeria’s naira has reached a historic low on the black market, as reported by Naija247news.

The currency was quoted at 895 to the U.S. dollar on abokiFx, an online platform known for publishing black market exchange rates for the naira, marking a decline from 875 on the previous day.

In contrast, the official spot market had the naira trading at 785 to the dollar on Friday, experiencing significant intraday fluctuations since the central bank eased trading restrictions in June.

Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s central bank is transitioning towards a unified exchange rate, moving away from the criticized system of multiple exchange rates that artificially propped up the naira.

Olawale Edun, the potential future finance minister, stated that the weaker black market rate doesn’t align with economic fundamentals and suggested a more suitable naira exchange rate would be around 700 to the dollar.

This information was reported by Naija247news on August 4, 2023.

