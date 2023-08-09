Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N757.51 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira gained by 2.23 per cent when compared with N774.78 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N782.59 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N757.51.

The Naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 45.98 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

