Labour Leaders Pass Vote Of No Vonfidence On Gbajabiamila-led Committee

August 9,2023.

The organised Labour has passed a vote of no confidence on a federal government team led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

At a meeting with the Nigerian Senate principal officers led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the organized labour leaders claimed that the federal government team are not capable of leading negotiations on the effects of fuel subsidy removal on workers.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero also noted that the wage review committee are yet to sit two months after the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.Ajaero said;

“Part of our challenge is the issue of the committee put in place. The committee seems not to be capable. As labour, we have done negotiations with previous administrations.

“At no time had the Chief of Staff to the President, who is very busy, called to negotiate or lead negotiations, and that has delayed the issues.

Even since our protest, another meeting has not reconvened, although the president promised that he will restructure the mechanism of engagement with the government for issues to be treated fast.

We had also agreed on wage award, and up till this moment, the committee on wage award is yet to sit.”

Lamenting over the rising cost of living witnessed across the country, Ajaero alleged that the federal government decided to increase the fuel to N620 per litre even after a court ruled for the status quo to remain. He added;

“Nothing is yet to happen on the issue of $800 million projected to be borrowed, we have not perfected the list of the people who will benefit from it.

“We should not follow the record that was used in 2019 because we have our doubts about that record. And no indices have been put forward to dictate those that are termed poor.”

Akpabio who thanked the organized labour leaders for their concern, said about N1 trillion have been saved as a result of fuel subsidy removal. The Senate President also said that the present administration inherited a broke country with over N30 trillion debt.Akpabio said;

“But be rest assured that effect of fuel subsidy removal being felt by workers and in fact Nigerians would be ameliorated very soon by the federal government.”(www.naija247news.com)