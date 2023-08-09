Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Josh2Funny Thrills Judges,Audience With his Performance on America’s Got Talent.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Skit Maker and Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny, also known as Josh Alfred, the creative force behind the hilarious #DontLeaveMe skit, surprised judges in a recently released video documenting his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

In the recently shared video, the Nigerian comedian humorously portrayed himself as the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” and even added a sprinkle of being the “Best Magician in the World.”

Following his amusing introductions, he delivered a comedic performance that left the judges initially puzzled, failing to grasp the underlying message or joke.

However, as the performance unfolded, their understanding grew.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Chibuike Josh Alfred, widely recognized as Josh2Funny, is not only a comedian but also an actor and musician.

He’s on a mission to leverage his multifaceted talents and online popularity to make an impression on the judges of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Numerous engaged viewers from Nigeria shared their thoughts in the comment section, offering praise for the Nigerian comedian’s performance.

Advertisement

One individual humorously described his brand of humor as “funny in a stupid way.”

See some reactions below:

@47kasz: “Josh is crazily funny in a stupid way nothing they’ve not seen before & he kept coming back.”

@chimaihueze: “Do you know how daring you have to be to do this on a global stage? Josh is something else!”

@_VALKlNG: “He’s the same guy that started the “Don’t leave me challenge” Nigerians are soo talented.”

@ToyosiGodwin: “The more the video progressed, the funnier it got. I like how Simon eventually appreciated his sense of humor.”

@toyor_pr: “They all didn’t get him at first, he finally made them laugh and they all supported him at last. Nigeria to the world.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Diplomacy is the ‘best way forward’ in Niger, military force still on table – Tinubu
Next article
Okonjo-Iweala speaks on WTO plans to support Nigerians during Tinubu Visit
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

News Wire -
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

News Wire -
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

World bank blocks all loans to Uganda over anti-gay laws

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has said that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger’s ousted president, family in “cruel” detention conditions, his party says

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The party of Niger's...

Nigeria naira drops to 910 on black market -traders

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's naira has reached a historic low on the...

President Museveni Invites Algeria to Uganda for Coffee Value-Addition Joint Venture

Economy 0
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has invited Algeria to join...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights