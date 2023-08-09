Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

FG Partners Wema Bank to Equip One Million Youths with Digital Skills

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish digital and skill innovation hubs across states in the country.

Wema bank in a statement said the target is to empower one million youths with digital and other relevant skills.

It added that the initiative, known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNovation Hub, was agreed upon during a meeting between representatives of the bank and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

The statement said the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to creating more digital jobs for young Nigerians.

Speaking on the development, Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, said the initiative was designed to revolutionise the way young entrepreneurs and employees interact with technology, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

“The Digital & SkillNovation Hub reflects our dedication to fostering a thriving ecosystem that empowers Tech-Savvy Youth Entrepreneurs, Youth Entrepreneurs by Nature, and Young Employees, driving economic growth and sustainable progress across the nation. This centralized platform will integrate cutting-edge digital tools, technologies, and resources to streamline digital activities, collaboration, and information sharing, “Oseni said.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the office of the Vice President, the Digital & SkillNovation Hub will first open in Lagos and Borno states, with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano states following suit.

The initiative aims to provide financial solutions, training, and access to strategic partnerships, empowering young employees to become an integral part of Nigeria’s workforce, especially those deployed through the NYSC.

The statement added that experts would mentor 500,000 SMEs across Nigeria, while coaches will provide training and up skilling for business growth.

Under the scheme, grants will be provided through a collaborative arrangement between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank, allocating N500 million to be given to SMEs and techpreneurs.

It added, “The FGN/ALAT Digital SkillNovation hubs will focus on training one million young adults in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, using specialized resources.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Appoints 400-Level Economics Student To Presidential Advisory Committee
Next article
Tinubu Orders CBN To Impose More Financial Sanctions On Coup Plotters In Niger
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala Involved in a Car Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The winner of Big Brother Titans...

Ugandan Prophet Causes Stir, Heals Baby After Bringing Out Unidentified Object From Her Body

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 9,2023. A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over...

Naira appreciates at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Tuesday appreciated against...

Dangote Cement unveils block moulders academy to stem building collapse

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dangote Cement Plc has unveiled plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala Involved in a Car Accident

Entertainment 0
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The winner of Big Brother Titans...

Ugandan Prophet Causes Stir, Heals Baby After Bringing Out Unidentified Object From Her Body

Religion 0
August 9,2023. A Ugandan cleric, Prophet Innocent is trending over...

Naira appreciates at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Tuesday appreciated against...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights