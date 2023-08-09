Menu
Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala Involved in a Car Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The winner of Big Brother Titans Khosi Twala, was involved in a car accident with her mother, boyfriend, and other participants.

According to reports, Khosi Twala, the Big Brother Titans winner, was in a car accident on Sunday morning in Mozambique.

She was in the car with her mother, Mmeli Khumalo, and her boyfriend Marvin Achi, who is also a Big Brother Titans participant.

The incident took place in Maputo, a seaside city. They are thought to have been traveling in a car that veered off the road and struck a tree.

Khosi and her friends were transported to a nearby hospital, where they received minor injury care.

Since then, everyone has been released from the hospital, and they are all resting at their hotel.

Khosi, 24, is from Soweto in South Africa. She has a legal degree and models. In 2023, she became the first woman to win Big Brother Titans.

She is renowned for her beauty, wit, and intelligence.

Fans of Khosi are pleased to learn that she is healing from the accident and is unscathed.

Khosi has not yet made a public remark regarding the incident, although one is anticipated shortly. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

