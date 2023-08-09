Azman Air Suspends Flight Operations Over Shortage of Aircraft

August 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Barley one month after it resumed operations, Azman Air has again shut down operations as a result of shortage of aircraft.

The airline also sent all its staff on leave without pay.

The management in a memo, signed by Magaji Misau, its Human Resource Manager, dated August 3 and titled: ‘Placement of Leave Without Pay,” asked all of staff to proceed on leave with an exception of an under listed eight names.

The letter read in part: “As you are aware, our domestic operations has been put on hold for a while due to the conveyance of our aircraft for C-checks and the MROs has given a longer time of completion.

“In view of the above, the management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on leave without pay with effect from August 1, 2023.”

In September last year, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The airline’s AOC expired in the first quarter of 2022.(www.naija247news.com).