Cases & Trials

3 docked over alleged conspiracy, criminal intimidation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 9, 2023 .

A 23-year-old mechanic, Kudos Daniel and two others, on Wednesday,  appeared before a Kabusa Grade l Area Court, Abuja, charged with intimidation of members of Kabusa community.

Daniel and the co -defendants, Ebuka Owoha, 21, and Abba Muhammed, 24, – all of Kabusa, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

According to the Prosecuting Counsel, O.S Osho, the offences were committed on July 5 in Kabusa, Abuja.

He said that members of Kabusa community reported the matter at the police station on July 18.

“Some members of the community had reported that the defendants always intimidated them, take their phones and warned them never to report the matter to the police,” Osho told the court.

The offences,  he said, contravened sections 97 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendants N30,000 bail each, with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 16, for hearing. (www naija247news.com)

