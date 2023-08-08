Unknown Gunmen burn down Anambra Lawmaker’s House

August 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have burnt down the House of the former deputy speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and the current member representing the Ihiala federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Paschal Agbodike.

In a telephone conversation, the member Hon Ifeanyi Chudy Momah hinted to Naija247news about the tragedy but stated that no life was lost.

The House consisting of a fully furnished duplex, with a bungalow in the same compound, was completely razed down, while properties in the houses were not also spared.

The lawmaker said the incident happened at about 1 am on Tuesday in Mbosi, his home town.

He stated that no life was lost in the attack.

He also did not state if he suspected anyone or whether it was politically motivated.

The incident occurred when the lawmaker was in Abuja carrying out his legislative function. (www.naija247news.com).