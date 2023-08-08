More than 100 arrested in West African internet scam investigation involving Nigerian criminal gang “Black Axe- Interpol

PARIS, Aug 8 – A cross-border investigation into West African criminal groups scamming internet users has resulted in more than 100 arrests and the seizure of over 2 million euros, Interpol said on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Jackal”, was led by law enforcement agencies in May across 21 countries in six continents and targeted cybercrime groups such as Nigerian criminal gang “Black Axe,” the international policing organisation said in a statement.

Advertisement

“No matter where they hide in cyberspace, INTERPOL will pursue them relentlessly,” Isaac Kehinde Oginni, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-corruption Centre (IFCACC), said of the criminal groups.

Between 15 and 29 May, 2.15 million euros were frozen or seized, 103 people were arrested, 1,110 suspects were identified and 208 bank accounts were blocked.

A similar operation took place in 2022 and resulted in the interception of 1.2 million euros and 75 arrests.