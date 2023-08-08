Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Japan signs deal with Namibia to explore for rare earth minerals

By: News Wire

Date:

By Nyasha Nyaungwa

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

WINDHOEK, Aug 8 – Japan on Tuesday signed an agreement with Namibia to jointly explore for rare earth minerals as part of its broader plan to develop supply chains for cobalt and other minerals used in making electric vehicle batteries.

The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) will collaborate with Namibia’s state-owned mining firm Epangelo, a Namibia mines and energy ministry official said on the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Windhoek.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister for economy, trade and industry is visiting five countries with significant deposits of rare earths, including Namibia, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo to try to build an African supply chain of critical minerals.

Advertisement

Japan, like other advanced economies, is seeking to be less reliant on China, which has dominated supplies of battery minerals.

    JOGMEC is already partnering with Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NMI.V) in developing the Lofdal deposit, rich in yttrium, in north-western Namibia, which is the country’s most advanced rare earth project.

    In addition to yttrium, used in alloys, the Lofdal deposit has the potential for significant production of dysprosium and terbium, two of the most valuable heavy rare earth elements, used in permanent magnets in the batteries of electric cars and in wind turbines.

    In 2022, Namibia signed an agreement to supply rare earth minerals to the European Union.

    Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mali adopts new mining code that boosts state interests
Next article
Is Africa on the Verge of a Second Anti-Colonial Liberation?
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘BRICS bank’ looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite

News Wire -
NDB must do more in local currency -South...

Construction of China Gezhouaba Group’s Kandadji dam in Niger suspended due to coup – company

News Wire -
NIAMEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The China Gezhouaba Group...

Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens as CBN claims, lifting FX curbs attracted $1.4 bln inflows in June

Charles Akpeji -
ABUJA, Aug 10 - Nigeria attracted inflows of $1.41...

Gunmen kill 20 people in Nigeria’s Plateau state, others wounded – police

News Wire -
BAUCHI, Nigeria, Aug 10 - At least...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘BRICS bank’ looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite

News Analysis 0
NDB must do more in local currency -South...

Construction of China Gezhouaba Group’s Kandadji dam in Niger suspended due to coup – company

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The China Gezhouaba Group...

Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens as CBN claims, lifting FX curbs attracted $1.4 bln inflows in June

Analysis 0
ABUJA, Aug 10 - Nigeria attracted inflows of $1.41...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights